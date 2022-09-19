Chandigarh University case: 3 accused sent to police remand

Three persons arrested in connection with the 'leaked objectionable videos' case linked to the Chandigarh University campus were sent to a seven-day police remand by a court on Monday. According to advocate Sandeep Sharma, all three arrested persons have been sent on seven-day police remand. Their mobile phones will be sent for forensic investigation and some videos found will also be probed, he said.

The three accused were arrested and then taken to the Kharar court near Mohali. This comes days after the 'objectional videos' row broke out followed by massive protests showcased by the students in Mohali. Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students who were bathing. The videos were allegedly also posted on social media.

The protesting students had claimed that after the videos went viral, some girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, the police refuted the claim. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered the setting up of a three-member-all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police officials to probe into the case.

Three accused including a girl student from the college were arrested in connection with the case. The SIT team will be under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo."SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person is to be spared if found involved. One student and two others were arrested. Thanks to DGP Himachal Pradesh for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices were seized and sent for forensic examination," said DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

He further appealed to everyone to maintain peace and said, "Don't fall to unverified rumours. Let's work together for peace in society. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony." Earlier in the day sources said that the Chandigarh University varsity has been shut to students till September 24. (ANI)

