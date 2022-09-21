Trump sued by New York attorney general
Donald Trump was sued on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.
A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.
