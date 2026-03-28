Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Ukraine and UAE Discuss Security Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss and agree on cooperation in security and defense. The details are to be finalized by their respective teams. This meeting underscores Ukraine's diplomatic efforts amid global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:10 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Ukraine and UAE Discuss Security Cooperation
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a significant meeting with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The leaders discussed the prospects of enhancing their countries' cooperation in security and defense sectors.

President Zelenskiy revealed the discussions on his Telegram app, emphasizing the mutual agreement to deepen collaborative ties in critical areas. 'We agreed to cooperate in the field of security and defense,' he stated.

The leaders have tasked their respective teams to work on the finer details of the agreement, marking a pivotal step in Ukraine's diplomatic engagement with global partners, especially amid ongoing international tensions.

TRENDING

1
Issa Diop's Dual Allegiances: A Football Tug-of-War

Issa Diop's Dual Allegiances: A Football Tug-of-War

 Global
2
TN polls: DMK fields former minister Senthil Balaji from Coimbatore South.

TN polls: DMK fields former minister Senthil Balaji from Coimbatore South.

 India
3
Allegations of Electoral Bias Stir Controversy in Kerala

Allegations of Electoral Bias Stir Controversy in Kerala

 India
4
Gujarat Accelerates Piped Natural Gas Expansion

Gujarat Accelerates Piped Natural Gas Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026