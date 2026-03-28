Diplomatic Dialogue: Ukraine and UAE Discuss Security Cooperation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss and agree on cooperation in security and defense. The details are to be finalized by their respective teams. This meeting underscores Ukraine's diplomatic efforts amid global tensions.
- Country:
- Ukraine
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a significant meeting with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The leaders discussed the prospects of enhancing their countries' cooperation in security and defense sectors.
President Zelenskiy revealed the discussions on his Telegram app, emphasizing the mutual agreement to deepen collaborative ties in critical areas. 'We agreed to cooperate in the field of security and defense,' he stated.
The leaders have tasked their respective teams to work on the finer details of the agreement, marking a pivotal step in Ukraine's diplomatic engagement with global partners, especially amid ongoing international tensions.
ALSO READ
Pakistani Diplomacy: A New Stage for U.S.-Iran Talks?
Escalation Over Diplomacy: Merz Critiques Trump's Iran Strategy
Gulf Tensions: Navigating Diplomacy and Conflict in a Volatile Region
High-Stakes Talks: U.S.-Cuba Diplomacy at a Crossroads
INS Trikand Docks in Mozambique, Reinforcing India’s Maritime Diplomacy and Outreach in Indian Ocean Region