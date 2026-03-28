Diplomatic Dialogue: Ukraine and UAE Discuss Security Cooperation

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a significant meeting with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The leaders discussed the prospects of enhancing their countries' cooperation in security and defense sectors.

President Zelenskiy revealed the discussions on his Telegram app, emphasizing the mutual agreement to deepen collaborative ties in critical areas. 'We agreed to cooperate in the field of security and defense,' he stated.

The leaders have tasked their respective teams to work on the finer details of the agreement, marking a pivotal step in Ukraine's diplomatic engagement with global partners, especially amid ongoing international tensions.