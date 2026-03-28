EU and US Forge Positive Trade Talks

The European Union's trade commissioner described his recent engagement with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as 'very positive,' emphasizing the constructive dialogue held at the World Trade Organization ministerial meeting in Cameroon.

Key topics on their agenda included advancements in the critical minerals sector, a crucial area for both economies.

Additionally, the dialogue touched upon tariffs, which remain a significant aspect of the trade relationship between the EU and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)