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EU and US Forge Positive Trade Talks

The EU's trade commissioner had a fruitful meeting with the U.S. Trade Representative during the WTO ministerial session in Cameroon. They agreed to progress discussions on critical minerals and touched on tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:11 IST
EU and US Forge Positive Trade Talks
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The European Union's trade commissioner described his recent engagement with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as 'very positive,' emphasizing the constructive dialogue held at the World Trade Organization ministerial meeting in Cameroon.

Key topics on their agenda included advancements in the critical minerals sector, a crucial area for both economies.

Additionally, the dialogue touched upon tariffs, which remain a significant aspect of the trade relationship between the EU and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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