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Tragedy in Indore: Young Life Lost in Car Fire

A tragic incident occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a four-year-old boy named Chirag was burned alive as the car he was in caught fire. The cause is suspected to be a short circuit. Despite swift efforts by locals, the flames engulfed the vehicle rapidly. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:11 IST
Tragedy in Indore: Young Life Lost in Car Fire
Chirag
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, when a four-year-old boy tragically lost his life in a car fire. The child, Chirag, was inside a stationary vehicle when it abruptly caught fire, leaving him trapped.

The incident took place in the Simrol police station area, approximately 22 km from the district headquarters, during the morning. Chirag's father, Sanjay Badhiya, was nearby, engaged in supervising work on another vehicle when the fire erupted.

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit might have triggered the blaze, which quickly consumed the car despite attempts by locals to extinguish it. An official case has been registered as investigations continue to determine the precise cause of the fire.

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