Epic Showdown: India's BGMI Lan Championship Initiates in Chennai

The much-anticipated fifth edition of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2026 Grand Finals began today at the Chennai Trade Centre, drawing India's top 16 BGMI teams to battle for a massive INR 4 Crore prize pool.

The opening day featured six exciting matches spread across the Rondo, Erangel, and Miramar maps, engaging both a live audience and viewers tuning in through KRAFTON India Esports' YouTube channel.

This landmark event signifies the robust growth of competitive gaming in India, with KRAFTON India at the helm of this burgeoning esports ecosystem, reflecting the increasing popularity and professionalism of esports in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)