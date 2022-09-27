MP Police detain 21 people over PFI links

Left Menu

The Madhya Pradesh Police have detained 21 people from eight districts of the state over links with the Popular Front of India PFI, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.Earlier on September 22, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency NIA had led to the arrest of 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit in near simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials.

27-09-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh Police have detained 21 people from eight districts of the state over links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Earlier on September 22, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had led to the arrest of 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit in near simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials. "Following the arrests last week from Indore and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the state police have detained 21 people over connection with the PFI from eight districts of the state," said Mishra, who is the MP government's spokesperson. These people were detained on the basis of interrogation of the PFI activists arrested last week, he said. Last Thursday, four PFI activists were arrested from Madhya Pradesh in a multi-agency operation led by the NIA, officials earlier said.

Formed in 2006, the PFI claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India. It is, however, often accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam. The organisation was formed in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.

