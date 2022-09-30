Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden administration changes student loan guidance, hours after lawsuit

The Biden administration on Thursday changed its guidance on who qualifies for federal student loan forgiveness, hours after six Republican-led states filed a challenge to its student debt cancellation program. President Joe Biden said in August that the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House.

A Florida town rebuilt after one hurricane endures another

When the people of Punta Gorda on Florida's Gulf Coast rebuilt Charlotte High School, they vowed it would never be pulverized by a hurricane again. This week, it passed a major test, emerging seemingly unscathed in the wake of Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S. mainland in years.

U.S. Senate passes stopgap funding bill as possible shutdown looms

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill to fund federal government activities through Dec. 16, as Congress moved to stave off a partial government shutdown at midnight on Friday, when the new fiscal year begins. The 72-25 vote sent the stopgap funding bill on to the House of Representatives, which is expected to act before the deadline to keep open federal agencies that otherwise would be forced to shut down on Saturday.

Explainer-How the U.S. could tighten sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

The United States has imposed several rafts of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February, targeting its central bank, major lenders, oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Wednesday, Washington warned that the United States would take measures against Moscow in the coming days over "sham" referendums held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine.

Jury selected in U.S. Capitol riot trial of Oath Keepers militia

A jury was seated on Thursday in the criminal trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates over their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, paving the way for prosecutors to make opening statements. Opening arguments in the case are expected to begin on Monday. The jury, which consists of seven women and nine men, will have 12 members plus four alternates.

U.S. lawmakers promise more money, weapons as Ukraine faces 'Hurricane Putin'

Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers said on Thursday they wanted to continue the flow of money and weapons for Ukraine's battle against Russia's invasion, denouncing Moscow's plan to annex four Ukrainian regions. "We have not won this yet. We need to continue to support the Ukrainians," Democrat Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters after a classified briefing on the conflict.

Wife of Supreme Court justice meets with U.S. Capitol riot committee

Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, met for about four hours on Thursday with the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Thomas was seen entering the meeting room used by the House of Representatives select committee for its interviews just before 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT). She departed at about 1:45 p.m. EDT, having left the room multiple times to huddle with her lawyer.

U.S. judge does not require Trump to attest that FBI's list of seized records is accurate

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether he believes the list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete. The order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came after U.S. Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, appointed as special master at Trump's request to oversee a review of the records seized from Mar-a-lago, had ordered Trump's lawyers to let him know if they disputed the accuracy of the government's property inventory list.

U.S. House approves merger antitrust bill giving states more muscle

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that would sharply raise fees for antitrust reviews of the biggest mergers and strengthen state attorneys general in antitrust fights. The bipartisan bill, which has yet to pass the U.S. Senate, combines a merger fee bill introduced by Representative Joe Neguse, a Democrat, and a measure to mandate that state attorneys general can pick the venue for antitrust lawsuits, which was introduced by Representative Ken Buck, a Republican.

Uvalde school district, others face first lawsuit over mass shooting

Parents of three children who survived the Uvalde, Texas school shooting have sued the school district, several former officials, the company that manufactured the gun used in the rampage and others. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in Del Rio, Texas, appeared to be the first over the mass shooting, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed in May. The plaintiffs are parents of three children, one of whom was shot and injured and two who were present during the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

