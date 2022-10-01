France says it firmly denies reports of French army involvement after Burkina Faso coup
France's army has had no involvement in recent events in Burkina Faso, the French embassy in Ouagadougou said on Saturday, a day after President Paul-Henri Damiba was declared ousted in a coup.
The embassy said it was issuing its statement in response to reports circulating on social media.
