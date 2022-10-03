Fire ravages Durga Puja pandal in Bhadohi, five dead

Three children were among five people killed and 64 others injured after a fire broke out in a Durga Puja pandal here due to overheating of a halogen light, officials said on Monday.

A digital show was going on at the pandal when the fire broke out on Sunday night, reducing the pandal in Narthua village to ashes.

More than 300 people were in the pandal when the blaze erupted and a majority of them were women and children. District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said the fire broke out at around 9:30 pm on Sunday when a halogen light at the pandal overheated, causing an electric wire to catch fire.

Soon the fire engulfed the wooden scaffolding and the tent, Rathi said.

The cause of the fire was ascertained by a special probe team constituted by Additional Director General Ram Kumar, the district magistrate said A total of 67 people were injured in the fire and three of them identified as Ankush Soni (12), Jaya Devi (45) and Naveen (10) died. Later, two more Arti Chaubey (48) and Harshvardhan (8) died during treatment, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said an FIR has been lodged at Aurai police station.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident, his office said in a tweet on Sunday.

Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that the injured get proper treatment.

