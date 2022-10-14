Putin says he sees no need for talks with Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he saw "no need" for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Speaking at a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that he had not yet taken a decision on attending a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia next month.
