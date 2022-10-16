Left Menu

Iran rejects Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters - ISNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 12:20 IST
Iran rejects U.S. President Joe Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying on Sunday.

"In recent days, the U.S. government and officials have tried desperately to inflame unrest in Iran under various excuses and in any way they can, and have supported the riots in our country and the creation of violence," Kanaani added.

Commenting on the weeks of unrest in Iran since a woman died in police custody, Biden said on Saturday he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.

