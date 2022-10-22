Left Menu

Pondy govt eases registration in Employment Exchange for UDC exam

The Puducherry government on Saturday said candidates submitting applications online for competitive examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk UDC need not fill the provision in the form for registration in Employment Exchange.A release from Under Secretary to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms of Puducherry government M Kannan said with the rise in number of candidates turning up at the Employment Exchange for registration or for renewal of it is causing heavy workload on the staff.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:24 IST
Pondy govt eases registration in Employment Exchange for UDC exam
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry government on Saturday said candidates submitting applications online for competitive examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) need not fill the provision in the form for registration in Employment Exchange.

A release from Under Secretary to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms of Puducherry government M Kannan said with the rise in number of candidates turning up at the Employment Exchange for registration or for renewal of it is causing heavy workload on the staff. Hence, it is not mandatory for candidates to fill provisions relating to registration in Employment Exchange, it said.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms would accept the applications even if there is no detail of registration in Employment Exchange, the release said.

The Puducherry government has announced that a competitive examination would be conducted for selection of candidates to the post of UDC in various departments here. The last date to submit applications online is October 31.

The number of candidates in the fray is increasing every day. The government is conducting the examination after a long gap to recruit the clerks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022