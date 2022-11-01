Left Menu

U.S. calls for immediate end to hostilities in east Congo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 04:44 IST
The United States on Monday said it condemns the resumption of fighting by the March 23 Movement (M23) group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying the hostilities have caused significant human suffering including deaths and injuries among civilians.

The United States calls for an immediate stop to the hostilities and for M23 to withdraw from its positions and rejoin the Inter-Congolese dialogue (Nairobi process), State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

