Kremlin: No decree needed to end 'partial mobilisation'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-11-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 16:15 IST
Kremlin: No decree needed to end 'partial mobilisation'
The Kremlin said on Tuesday in a briefing that it did not need to issue a legal decree to end Russia's first military mobilization since World War Two, a day after President Vladimir Putin said he would consult with lawyers on the matter. Putin said last week Russia had called up 300,000 reservists and completed its "partial mobilization" for the conflict in Ukraine.

But the fact that the Kremlin has not rescinded the original presidential decree or issued a new one canceling it has raised concerns that it may be keeping the door open to further call-ups.

