Iran's Supreme Leader says Washington is "shameless" - state media

Iran's Supreme Leader said on Wednesday that U.S. officials who support protests are "shameless", state media reported.

"American officials who support protests are shameless. Those who think the U.S. is an untouchable power are wrong, it is completely vulnerable as seen with current events," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

