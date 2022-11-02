Left Menu

Iran's Supreme Leader says Washington is "shameless" - state media

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:25 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader says Washington is "shameless" - state media
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Supreme Leader said on Wednesday that U.S. officials who support protests are "shameless", state media reported.

"American officials who support protests are shameless. Those who think the U.S. is an untouchable power are wrong, it is completely vulnerable as seen with current events," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022