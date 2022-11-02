Iran's Supreme Leader says Washington is "shameless" - state media
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:25 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader said on Wednesday that U.S. officials who support protests are "shameless", state media reported.
"American officials who support protests are shameless. Those who think the U.S. is an untouchable power are wrong, it is completely vulnerable as seen with current events," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.
