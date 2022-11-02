Left Menu

German foreign minister praises solidarity in face of Russia grain deal moves

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 16:31 IST
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The global community's insistence on sticking to an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea shows how much can be achieved by ignoring Russia's attempts at blackmail, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told broadcaster Welt.

"Russia has once again tried to use hunger as a weapon, to use grain as a weapon. And the world community under the United Nations has made clear: No, we don't believe your lies, we will continue to send ships," Baerbock told Welt on Wednesday.

The Russian defence ministry said it had received written guarantees from Kyiv not to use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia.

