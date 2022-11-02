Left Menu

Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 seized in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-11-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles (AR) and Customs officials seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district near the Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday, AR sources said.

Acting on specific inputs, troopers of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive force officials carried out a joint operation at new Zotlang village and seized 190 cases of foreign cigarettes, the sources said. The seized cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore were handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, the sources added.

