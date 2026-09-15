Impeachment Controversy: Thomas Massie Challenges Defense Secretary Over Iran Hostilities

Republican Representative Thomas Massie has filed impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, alleging misconduct in engaging Iran without Congress's approval. The resolution, while unlikely to pass, pressures Republicans ahead of midterm elections. Meanwhile, polls indicate dissatisfaction with the war and potential political consequences for the Republican party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 23:09 IST
Impeachment Controversy: Thomas Massie Challenges Defense Secretary Over Iran Hostilities
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Republican Representative Thomas Massie has initiated a move to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing that he acted without Congress's authorization in military actions against Iran. This move is seen as a bold statement against the administration’s foreign policy.

The impeachment resolution, though expected not to succeed, might influence congressional proceedings as midterm elections approach. It could also complicate decision-making for some Republicans as they gear up for November elections. Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson reinforced support for Hegseth, emphasizing the department's commitment to its objectives.

Massie's proposal, regarded as privileged, requires prompt attention from the House. Despite his primary election loss to Trump-endorsed Ed Gallrein, Massie remains vocal against war and Israeli aid. Polls highlight that the U.S. public is wary of ongoing conflict, and Trump's political standing is influenced by public disapproval of military engagement and ensuing economic strains.

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