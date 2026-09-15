Orbital Arms Race: Russia Criticizes U.S. Space Militarization

The U.S. acknowledgement of deploying orbital weapons has been criticized by Russia’s Foreign Ministry, highlighting potential threats to space stability and socio-economic processes on Earth. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Washington of prioritizing its interests by ignoring the catastrophic consequences of armed conflict in space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 23:05 IST
Orbital Arms Race: Russia Criticizes U.S. Space Militarization
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Russia's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the U.S. admission of deploying orbital weapons, warning of potential threats to long-term space stability. The ministry accuse Washington of overlooking catastrophic consequences for humanity.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that U.S. weapons in space jeopardize Earth’s socio-economic processes. Concerns were raised as U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink confirmed America's capability to defend against adversarial aggression via space weapons.

Zakharova criticized the U.S. for framing Moscow as the aggressor, while labeling Western anti-satellite missile moratoriums as hypocritical. She noted Russia's upcoming U.N. General Assembly resolutions advocating transparency and the barring of space-based weapons.

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