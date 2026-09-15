Mounting Pressure on Merz: German Chancellor Faces Political Storm

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is under increasing pressure following electoral setbacks for his conservative party, the CDU, and a poor performance in Saxony-Anhalt. Amidst internal criticism and dwindling public confidence, Merz has canceled a planned trip to New York to address these challenges at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 23:14 IST
Mounting Pressure on Merz: German Chancellor Faces Political Storm
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will not be traveling to New York next week, as internal pressures mount following disappointing election results for his conservative party. The CDU's lackluster performance in Saxony-Anhalt, where the far-right AfD nearly claimed victory, has intensified scrutiny of Merz's leadership.

Originally scheduled to attend the UN General Assembly, Merz has now opted to remain in Berlin. Party officials are set to hold an urgent meeting to strategize a response to the CDU's electoral challenges, with significant stakes in upcoming votes in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin. CDU's polling numbers remain troubling, with internal and public confidence waning.

Despite the setbacks, Merz remains resolute, aiming to utilize his full four-year term to bring about crucial reforms. To offset economic challenges, he emphasizes the need for the EU to establish new trade alliances and promises relief for rising fuel costs. The party's leadership shows support, but the pressure on Merz persists.

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