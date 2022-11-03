Mumbai: Two cops arrested in extortion case reinstated

Two police officials arrested in connection with an extortion case against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and later arrested have been reinstated, an official said on Thursday.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the suspension review committee at the commissionerate-level, he said.

''Inspector Nandkumar Gopale was reinstated on Wednesday, while Asha Korke was reinstated on October 12. Korke is posted in Marol Local Arms, while Gopale's posting is yet to be decided. He is currently attached to DG officer control room,'' he added.

Gopale and Korke were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after a complaint was filed against them and five other police personnel at Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai on the complaint of businessman Shyamsundar Agarwal.

