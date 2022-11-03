Left Menu

Maha: Woman, daughter among three dead as car plunges into well in Buldhana

Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, died on Thursday after a car plunged into an old well in Maharashtras Buldhana district, a police official said.The incident took place in Ramnagar Deulgaonraja, Inspector Jaywant Satav told PTI.A woman identified as Swati Murkute 35 was driving the car, while her husband Amol Murkute 39 and daughter Siddhi 8 were the other occupants.

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:14 IST
Maha: Woman, daughter among three dead as car plunges into well in Buldhana
Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, died on Thursday after a car plunged into an old well in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a police official said.

The incident took place in Ramnagar Deulgaonraja, Inspector Jaywant Satav told PTI.

''A woman identified as Swati Murkute (35) was driving the car, while her husband Amol Murkute (39) and daughter Siddhi (8) were the other occupants. She accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes after dashing into a two-wheeler and the car plunged into an old open well,'' he said.

''Amol managed to come out safely but Swati and her daughter Siddhi drowned. A man who tried to rescue them also died. All three bodies have been fished out. Apparently, Swati was learning to drive the car,'' the official added.

