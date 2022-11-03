Left Menu

U.S. representatives met with jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:50 IST
U.S. representatives on Thursday met with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is jailed in Russia, the White House said on Thursday.

"We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to New Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

