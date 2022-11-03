U.S. representatives met with jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:50 IST
U.S. representatives on Thursday met with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is jailed in Russia, the White House said on Thursday.
"We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to New Mexico.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judge bans New Mexico militia blamed for protest violence
US Domestic News Roundup: Judge bans New Mexico militia blamed for protest violence; US basketball star Griner, facing Russian jail term, sends thanks for support and more
'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting
'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting
Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift reveals late-night musings on pop album 'Midnights'; 'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting and more