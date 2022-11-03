Left Menu

Iran could supply Russia with ballistic missiles, NATO chief says

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:24 IST
Iran is considering supplying Russia with ballistic missiles for its war in Ukraine, in addition to the drones Tehran has already delivered, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We see Iran offering drones and considering ballistic missile deliveries to Russia," Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Istanbul. "This is unacceptable. No country should provide support to Moscow in this illegal war."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

