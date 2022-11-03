Iran could supply Russia with ballistic missiles, NATO chief says
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:24 IST
Iran is considering supplying Russia with ballistic missiles for its war in Ukraine, in addition to the drones Tehran has already delivered, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
"We see Iran offering drones and considering ballistic missile deliveries to Russia," Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Istanbul. "This is unacceptable. No country should provide support to Moscow in this illegal war."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Tehran
- Moscow
- Stoltenberg
- Iran
- Istanbul
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO allies would act if Sweden, Finland come under pressure, Stoltenberg says
Moscow says U.S. sanctions charges against 5 Russians are 'cynical' bid to intimidate
U.S., Russian defence chiefs speak, call was needed to clear up misunderstandings -Moscow
U.N. says Guterres' comments on Russia have not harmed communication with Moscow
NATO allies reject Russia's "dirty bomb" allegation, says NATO's Stoltenberg