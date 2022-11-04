Left Menu

SC lifts stay on HC order for 30 pc quota to women having domicile of Uttarakhand

Updated: 04-11-2022 13:53 IST
SC lifts stay on HC order for 30 pc quota to women having domicile of Uttarakhand
The Supreme Court on Friday lifted the stay imposed by the Uttarakhand High Court on a 2006 order giving 30 per cent reservation to women having domicile of the state in state civil services.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and V Ramasubramanian issued notice in the matter and sought reply on the Uttarakhand government's plea.

The Uttarakhand government had moved the top court against the high court's August 24, 2022 order.

It had passed the direction while hearing a petition filed by more than a dozen women candidates from outside the state who were under the unreserved category.

The petition said they were not allowed to appear for the state services main examination despite securing more marks than the cut-off set for domicile women of the state in the preliminary test held on April 3 this year.

The plea submitted that the Uttarakhand government did not have the power to provide domicile-based reservation and that the Constitution only allowed reservation on the basis of domicile only by a law enacted by Parliament.

