EWS quota: TN govt convenes meeting of legislature parties to discuss next course of action

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 14:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced convening a meeting of various legislature parties on November 12 to discuss the next course of action following the Supreme Court upholding the 10 per cent EWS quota.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will chair the meeting.

The EWS quota is ''against social justice and equality,'' a government release said, adding, the meeting of all legislature party leaders will discuss the next course of action in this issue.

Stalin had earlier said the SC verdict on EWS is a setback to century-long social justice struggle.

