U.S. slaps sanctions on Burmese arms dealer, company

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 01:43 IST
The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on a Burmese arms dealer and his company for facilitating arms deals and weapons purchases on behalf of Myanmar's military, the Treasury Department said.

The action against Kyaw Min Oo and his Sky Aviator Company Ltd, which came along with newly issued European Union sanctions, came on the second anniversary of the last general election in Myanmar in 2020, which was overturned by a military coup the following February, it said. "Kyaw Min Oo profits from the violence and suffering the military has inflicted on the people of Burma since the military coup,” said Brian Nelson, the Treasury undersecretary for financial intelligence.

"Treasury reaffirms the United States’ commitment to continue increasing pressure on the regime and its supporters until they change course and allow for a return to democracy.” Kyaw Min Oo has close ties to the Myanmar military and has acted as the middleman to arrange visits to Myanmar by high-ranking foreign military officers, the Treasury statement said.

Sky Aviator has facilitated arms deals on behalf of the Myanmar military, including the importation of aircraft parts, it said.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

