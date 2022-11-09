Left Menu

Britain, Taiwan face many challenges as likeminded partners: British minister

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 09-11-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 10:22 IST
UK Minister Greg Hands. (Photo Credit - Twitter/Greg Hands) Image Credit: ANI
Britain and Taiwan have much in common and face many challenges as likeminded partners, a British minister told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday in Taipei.

"Our relationship reaches beyond trade and investment - as two groups of islands with strong democracies and institutions, we have much in common, and face many challenges as likeminded partners," Greg Hands, Britain's minister of state for trade, said, according to a read-out from his office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

