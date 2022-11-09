Britain, Taiwan face many challenges as likeminded partners: British minister
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 09-11-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 10:22 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Britain and Taiwan have much in common and face many challenges as likeminded partners, a British minister told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday in Taipei.
"Our relationship reaches beyond trade and investment - as two groups of islands with strong democracies and institutions, we have much in common, and face many challenges as likeminded partners," Greg Hands, Britain's minister of state for trade, said, according to a read-out from his office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tsai Ing-wen
- Britain
- Taiwan
- Taipei
- British
- Greg Hands
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We are proud of him, says Narayana Murthy, Infosys co-founder and father-in-law of Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Sunak will do his best for Britain, billionaire father-in-law says
Taiwan's Tsai says no backing down to Chinese aggression
Sunak will do his best for Britain, billionaire father-in-law says
Taiwan helping Haiti get bullet-proof vests for its police