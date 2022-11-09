Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi loses extradition appeal in UK court - Indian TV

Fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, wanted by Indian authorities over charges of a $2 billion loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank, has lost his appeal against extradition to India in a UK court, Indian TV channels reported on Tuesday.

The jeweller fled India before details on his alleged involvement in the bank fraud, the country's biggest, became public in 2018.

Modi has denied any wrongdoing.

