Ukraine presidential adviser: too soon to talk of Russian withdrawal from Kherson

A senior adviser to Ukraine’s president said on Wednesday it was too early to talk about a Russian troop pullout from the southern city of Kherson.

"Until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, it makes no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal," Mykhailo Podolyak said in a statement to Reuters.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had earlier on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)