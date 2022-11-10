Left Menu

Biden: Russia's evacuation of Kherson shows they have real problems

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 03:17 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia's order to evacuate troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow was having "real problems" with its military.

Biden told reporters it was interesting that Russia had waited until after the U.S. congressional election to announce the withdrawal. "It's evidence of the fact that they have some real problems with the Russian military," he said.

He said the withdrawal would allow both sides to recalibrate their positions over the winter, but it remained to be seen whether Ukraine was prepared to compromise with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

