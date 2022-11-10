China reiterates commitment to zero-COVID policy

China's new Politburo Standing Committee held its first meeting on Thursday, calling for the unwavering support of the country's "dynamic-zero" COVID policy, and saying that epidemic prevention measures must not be relaxed, according to a state media report.

The meeting stressed the need to minimise COVID's impact on the economy, and that spread of the coronavirus must be curbed as soon as possible in order to resume production and normal life.

