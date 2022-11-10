Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:47 IST
Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Thursday
Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 10: * In a relief to activist Gautam Navlakha, who is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, the SC allowed his request to be placed under house arrest, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report.

* The SC agreed to set up a bench on Friday to hear the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath case in which the Hindu side has sought extension of an order by which protection of an area where a ''Shivling'' was found in the Gyanvapi premises was ordered.

* The SC granted four weeks' time to the Centre to file its response to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a direction that the Ram Sethu be declared a national heritage monument, asking why it was dragging its feet. * The SC refused to accord urgent hearing to a PIL seeking fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, saying some issues are not ''judicially amenable'' and stressing the need for ''genuine solutions''.

* In a relief to a death row convict, the SC stayed the execution of a watchman who was convicted for killing a minor girl after sexually assaulting her in Maharashtra's Thane district in 2013 and sought reports on mitigating circumstances.

