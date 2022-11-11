White House says Biden to discuss cyber threat from North Korea with South Korean leader
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 00:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-Yeol the broader threat posed by North Korea in the cyber domain during an upcoming trip to Asia, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
Speaking at a White House briefing, Sullivan said Washington remained concerned about the possibility of North Korea conducting another nuclear test.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- U.S.
- North Korea
- Joe Biden
- White House
- Suk-Yeol
- Washington
- Sullivan
- South Korean
- Yoon
- Jake Sullivan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court spurns Turkey's bid to avoid suits over 2017 Washington protest
U.S. Supreme Court spurns Turkey's bid to avoid suits over 2017 Washington protest
Cyber officials from 37 countries, 13 companies to meet on ransomware in Washington
U.S. Supreme Court spurns Turkey's bid to avoid suits over 2017 Washington protest
Iran's Supreme Leader says Washington is "shameless" - state media