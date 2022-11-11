White House says Biden to discuss cyber threat from North Korea with South Korean leader

U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-Yeol the broader threat posed by North Korea in the cyber domain during an upcoming trip to Asia, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Sullivan said Washington remained concerned about the possibility of North Korea conducting another nuclear test.

