Left Menu

Man with religious tattoo in hand found unfit for central forces, moves HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:51 IST
Man with religious tattoo in hand found unfit for central forces, moves HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who was declared unfit for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other forces for having a ''religious tattoo'' on the dorsum of his right hand has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the authorities' decision.

The counsel for the authorities opposed the plea saying that the right arm is the saluting hand and this tattoo was not permissible under the relevant guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The court, which was told by the petitioner that he was willing to remove the tattoo by a minor laser surgery, noted the detailed medical examination and the review medical examination showed there were no other defects found in him.

It disposed of the petition by giving liberty to the man to appear before the new medical board constituted by the authorities after removal of the tattoo.

''Keeping in view the aforesaid position as well as in the interest of justice, we hereby dispose of the present petition by giving liberty to the petitioner to appear before the freshly constituted medical board of the respondents after two weeks from today after having the tattoo in the dorsum of the right hand removed,'' the court said.

''...in case the petitioner is found fit by the said medical board, the respondents shall further process the selection of petitioner for the post in question in accordance with law,'' a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Saurabh Banerjee said in its order.

The petitioner submitted that he was found unfit in the detailed medical examination held on September 28 and thereafter, in review medical examination on September 29 for the post of constable (general duty) in Central Armed Police Forces, NIA, SSF and Rifleman GD in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 on the ground that he has a religious tattoo marks on the dorsum of right hand which was not permissible.

He sought quashing of the results of the two examinations and that he be appointed to the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022