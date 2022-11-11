Lithuania to be ready to host German troop brigade by 2026

Lithuania will invest to be ready to host a German military brigade on its soil by 2026, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Friday.

"By 2026, Lithuania will be ready to accept a full brigade with everything that it entails. We will have warehouses, barracks – everything that is needed," Landsbergis said in Berlin after meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

"This is a very significant step for Lithuania, a very significant investment", he added.