NIA files charge sheet against 3 LTTE supporters in Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against three supporters of the LTTE who were planning terrorist acts to revive the proscribed group in Tamil Nadu, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed against the arrested accused from Tamil Nadu -- Naveen alias ''Chakaravarthy M”, Sanjay Prakash J and A Kabilar alias “Kabilan” -- a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The NIA said the case related to the recovery of two country-made pistols, ammunition and gun powder during a vehicle check near Puliyampatti division in the Omalur police station area of Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 19.

''The duo were inspired by LTTE, a proscribed terrorist organisation, and wanted to create an organisation similar to the LTTE with the aim to wage an armed struggle against the government,” the spokesperson said. The case was first registered at Omalur police station on May 19 and was later re-registered by the NIA, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said investigations have established that the three accused had conspired and associated themselves with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a proscribed outfit, and created an organisation, called “World Tamil Justice Court” (WTJC). ''They had made plans to attack people who work in quarries, crushers and TASMAC liquor shops by using illegal firearms, lethal weapons and explosive substances and also cause destruction to property,” the spokesperson said.

The official said investigations have also revealed that they had chosen to strike on May 18, which marks the Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, observed by Sri Lankan Tamil people and supporters of LTTE to pay homage to those who died in the Sri Lankan Civil War. ''The accused believed that these terrorist acts would spread terror among the people and send a strong message to the general public and government that an LTTE-type organisation has been successfully revived and resurrected in Tamil Nadu,” the spokesperson said.

