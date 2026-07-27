Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Sentenced Over Election Falsehoods

A South Korean court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to an 18-month suspended prison term for election law violations, after he was found guilty of making false statements during his 2022 presidential campaign. The ruling may lead to the return of campaign funds if upheld.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 12:26 IST
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Sentenced Over Election Falsehoods
President Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A South Korean court handed down an 18-month suspended prison sentence to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing election law violations. This decision emerged from accusations that Yoon made false declarations during his 2022 campaign.

If the judgment withstands appeals, Yoon’s Party might have to repay 39.7 billion won in election funds reimbursed post-election. The court concluded that Yoon falsely denied connections with a lawyer and shaman Jeon Seong-bae during the campaign.

Prosecutors, seeking a two-year term, claimed his statements mitigated scrutiny during the elections. Despite denying the charges, Yoon plans to appeal. Additional offenses, including a 2024 insurrection case, await legal proceedings.

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