Australia and Singapore Forge New Economic Cooperation Pact

The Australian government has signed an agreement with Singapore to enhance collaboration on energy security and critical supply chains. Known as the Protocol on Economic Resilience and Essential Supplies, this agreement strengthens their existing free trade pact amid global supply disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 12:26 IST
Australia and Singapore Forge New Economic Cooperation Pact
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In a move to bolster economic resilience, the Australian government announced on Monday that it has inked an agreement with Singapore. This pact aims to enhance cooperation on vital areas such as energy security and critical supply chains, key sectors experiencing global disruptions.

The new Protocol on Economic Resilience and Essential Supplies will integrate into the nations' existing free trade pact. This development follows commitments made during Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's April visit to Singapore, marking a significant step in fortifying economic ties.

'The signing of this protocol is a crucial step for Australia to secure necessary resources amid global supply chain disruptions,' remarked Trade Minister Don Farrell in his official statement.

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