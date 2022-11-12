R S Maitri Healthcare performs innovative plastic surgery

Left Menu

The nature of the injury, pros cons of replantation and need for staged reconstruction multiple procedures of hand to make it functionally better were discussed with the family members.It took 11 long hours to clean up the injured part of hand, fix the bones soft tissues and re-join the blood vessels nerves.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-11-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 14:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ghaziabad (India), November 12 : Bhagirath, aged 23 years sustained accidental amputation of his right upper limb below elbow level, the injured part of the hand had become cold and there was no blood flow or sensation. He visited different hospitals in Delhi, NCR where considering the nature of injury amputation was advised.

When they consulted the plastic surgery team at R S Maitri Healthcare, after a quick evaluation he was offered an attempt of salvage of the amputated hand considering his age and duration of trauma. The nature of the injury, pros & cons of replantation and need for staged reconstruction (multiple procedures) of hand to make it functionally better were discussed with the family members.

It took 11 long hours to clean up the injured part of hand, fix the bones & soft tissues and re-join the blood vessels & nerves. After the herculean task he was closely monitored in surgical ICU to avoid possible complications like infection, kidney injury and replantation failure. Now that 2 weeks have been passed following the procedure patient is fit to get a discharge.

It is important for the community to know that often there is hope to salvage even in such mutilating injuries if the patient is brought immediately to specialized center's with proper preservation of the amputated part (proper cleaning of injured part -> wrapping in a moist clean cloth-> keeping it in a polythene bag which is in ice box). Similarly various other body parts which are commonly reimplanted are finger, hands, foot, scalp and ears etc.

Other than reimplantation MICROVASCULAR PLASTIC SURGERY can resolve issues like Lymphedema, brachial plexus injuries (Nerve paralysis), different wound healing.

The Team Dr Vaibhav Saxena, Director Plastic Surgery team Dr Nandini R, Dr Sanjay Mishra, Dr Raghavendra Kalagadi Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Sanjay Goyal Anaesthetist Dr Pawan Kumar Intensivist Dr Arvind Dogra

