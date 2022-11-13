Punjab govt bans songs glorifying weapons, public display of firearms

Under fire from opposition parties over the law and order issue, the Punjab government on Sunday took various measures, including imposing a ban on songs promoting gun culture and violence and public display of firearms. The state government also ordered a review of arm licenses within the next three months, according to an official order.

Direction were also issued for registration of an FIR against those who indulge in hate speech against any community, the order said.

The AAP government has been facing flak from opposition parties for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The state witnessed two major incidents — killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri on November 4 and Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh on November 10.

The state's Home department in a missive to police head, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police said the chief minister had issued directions to take steps to maintain law and order in the state.

According to the order, songs which glorify weapons and violence should be completely banned.

There should be a complete ban on public display of weapons including on social media, the order said.

A complete ban should be imposed on carrying and displaying weapons at public gatherings, religious places, wedding ceremonies and other events, read the order issued on Sunday.

The order further stated that there should be a review of arm licenses within three months and if any arm license is found issued to any wrong person, it should be cancelled immediately.

In the coming days, surprise checks should conducted at different places, the order said.

