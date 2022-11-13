Left Menu

Navy sailor shoots himself dead on ship in Mumbai; probe ordered

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 16:29 IST
Navy sailor shoots himself dead on ship in Mumbai; probe ordered
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old Indian Navy sailor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol on a ship in the Mumbai harbour, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon on the naval warship INS Chennai, a Kolkata-class stealth guided missile destroyer, after which the Navy ordered an inquiry into the incident, he said.

The sailor went to an isolated compartment on the ship and allegedly shot himself in the chest with his 9 mm service pistol. He died on the spot, the official said.

The exact reason behind the suicide was not yet known, but the police suspect that the sailor might have taken the extreme step due to some domestic issues, he added.

The Colaba Police in south Mumbai received a call from the Naval Dockyard that alerted them about the incident.

The police recovered the pistol used in the incident along with a magazine and a holster, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

When contacted, a Navy spokesperson said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022