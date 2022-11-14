Brazil, Indonesia, DR Congo launch rainforest alliance

The world's three largest rainforest nations Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo formally agreed on Monday to launch a partnership to cooperate on forest preservation, according to a joint statement.

Reuters reported in August that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, recently elected as Brazil's president, would seek a partnership with the other two nations to pressure rich nations to finance forest conservation.

