Brazil, Indonesia, DR Congo launch rainforest alliance
Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:16 IST
The world's three largest rainforest nations Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo formally agreed on Monday to launch a partnership to cooperate on forest preservation, according to a joint statement.
Reuters reported in August that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, recently elected as Brazil's president, would seek a partnership with the other two nations to pressure rich nations to finance forest conservation.
