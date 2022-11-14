Left Menu

Third IAEA board resolution in works deploring Russian actions in Ukraine

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-11-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 17:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A draft of what would be the third resolution by the U.N. atomic watchdog's board on the war in Ukraine again calls on Russia to cease all actions against Ukraine's nuclear facilities including Zaporizhzhia, the text seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

"(The board) calls upon the Russian Federation to abandon its baseless claims of ownership of the Zaporizhzyha Nuclear Power Plant, to immediately withdraw its military and other personnel from the plant, and to cease all actions against, and at, the plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine," said the text circulated by Canada to other countries on the 35-nation Board of Governors ahead of a meeting later this week.

