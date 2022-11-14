NATO's Stoltenberg: Up to Ukraine what terms for talks with Russia are acceptable
- Country:
- Netherlands
It is up to Ukraine to decide what terms are acceptable for negotiations to bring an end to the war Russia is waging against the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, adding NATO's role was to support Kyiv.
"It is for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms are acceptable. It is for us to support them," he said during a press conference with members of the Dutch government in The Hague.
"We should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia (...) They still control large parts of Ukraine (...) What we should do is strengthen Ukraine's hand," Stoltenberg added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Ukraine
- The Hague
- Dutch
- Stoltenberg
- Russia
ALSO READ
Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged
US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar; discusses Ukraine war
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Moscow suspends participation in UN-backed grain deal with Ukraine