Nagpur hosts RSS training camp

A training camp for RSS swayamsevaks commenced in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Monday which is attended by 632 trainees, the Sangh said. As several swayamsevaks couldnt participate in the Sangh Shiksha Varg during the COVID-19 pandemic, the general training camp has been organised for the second time this year.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:11 IST
A training camp for RSS swayamsevaks commenced in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Monday which is attended by 632 trainees, the Sangh said. Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' - Third year' at Reshimbaug, a Sangh functionary said trained volunteers play a big role in bringing social change. He said the faith and curiosity towards Hindutva and India have increased in the world. ''As several swayamsevaks couldn't participate in the Sangh Shiksha Varg during the COVID-19 pandemic, the general training camp has been organised for the second time this year. The training will conclude on December 8,'' said Sangh functionary Arun Jain. The first Sangh Shiksha Varg was held in 1927 in Mohitewada in which Swayamsevaks from all over the country participated. 17 participants had undergone a 40-day training. Since then barring a few exceptions like the RSS ban after independence, Emergency and pandemic restrictions, this Sangha Shiksha Varg has been conducted regularly every year.

The Sangh Siksha Varg contributes immensely to the overall development of Swayamsevaks.

