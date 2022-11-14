BJP workers clash with cops during protest rally over dengue outbreak

Clashes broke out between the police and BJP workers here on Monday when activists of the saffron camp, during a protest over rising cases of dengue in the city, were stopped from marching towards state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's residence.

The state BJP youth wing, during the day, took out a rally from New Alipore area to Chetla, where Hakim resides, demanding answers for alleged indifference of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to the ''worsening dengue scenario'' here. BJP activists burnt effigies of Hakim and shouted slogans against the TMC government in the state.

As the protesters approached Hakim's residence, police personnel stopped them, having put up barricades across the street that led to the mayor's home.

A scuffle ensued between the two sides when the protesters tried to go past the barricades.

Several BJP workers were detained in the melee, a police officer said.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state president Indranil Khan, however, claimed, ''We were carrying out a peaceful protest. But the police tried to stop the march and arrested us.'' Last week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that dengue cases were witnessing a downward trend in the state.

Banerjee, however, admitted that cases were on the rise at some point.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had last week accused the TMC government of not sharing dengue data with the Centre.

