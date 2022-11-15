Left Menu

Developing countries group, China seek new 'loss and damage' fund - draft proposal

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:38 IST
The G77 bloc of developing countries and China are proposing the establishment of a new 'loss and damage' fund to provide finance to countries hit by climate disasters, a draft text of their proposal to the COP27 summit showed.

The text seen by Reuters set out their proposal for a new fund, with its principles and operating policies to be established by the next round of climate talks in Dubai in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

