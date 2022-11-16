Left Menu

Belgian PM: We stand with Poland, NATO more united than ever

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 01:48 IST
Belgium strongly condemns the incident leading to a blast on Polish territory on Tuesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, adding his country will stand with Poland. "We are all part of the NATO family", he said in a tweet.

Firefighters in Poland said earlier two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. The Associated Press cited a senior U.S. intelligence official as saying the blast was caused by Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

